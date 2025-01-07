Pinned Tab Width?
josepk0814 Patron
Easy way to configure pinned tab width?
Pinned tabs are hard to get to when you have 30+ other tabs open - I have to concentrate in finding them amongst a sea of larger tabs
Is there an easy way to adjust the width of pinned tabs?
Thanks!
Joe
It doesn't seem so because there is an open feature request like this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72642/tabs-stack-and-pinned-tab-width
If this feature request describes what you want, please upvote it.
josepk0814 Patron
@ryofurue I just did - thank you for pointing that out. This would be a super handy feature!