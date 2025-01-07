Vivaldi Crashes | Find in Page
Vivaldi crushes when I search for a word or phrase (it happens almost all the time)
It doesn't happen when I do the same thing in a different browser
windows 11
updated version
I didn't find in the forum nothing about this
@md7again Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@md7again Please give us the URL of such PDF.
I could give you a link but it happens in any type of pdf even in those that are downloaded here. I think it is not the pdf. It just happens and I search a word or phrase.
I created a new profile and it is doing the same thing over and over
And it doesn't get back. I have to close and open again the browser.
@md7again I do not see such crash while using search in page with Ctrl+F
Tested with 7.0.3495.27 Win 11 23H2.
it just happened again... I will try disabling all extension and log out of my profile.
try this pdf link: http://departamentos.cardiol.br/sbc-dha/profissional/pdf/Diretriz-HAS-2020.pdf
@DoctorG It must be an extension it is normal now. Now I have to find which one is doing this