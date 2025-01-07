New Year Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3569.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a collection of small changes to start the New Year.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí Happy New Year
[UI] Top bar on sharing tab on Google Meet doesn’t close (VB-107308)
Good fix
(Also, not just Meet...)
Happy new year!
@Ruarí said in Some end of the week fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3554.3
[macOS] Enable delta updates (VB-86498)
These are working great! The download for this Snapshot was significantly smaller, being ~76 MB as opposed to ~210 MB from the dmg file (or ~196 MB from the tar.xz file); I'm glad to finally see delta updates on macOS.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@altcode: The delta for this snaphot 7.1.3569.4 (from 7.1.3554.3) was actually 42Mb
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi Snapshot-7.1.3569.4-7.1.3554.3.universal.delta
The full update package is 189Mb and the DMG (linked above) is 201Mb.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Oh and if anyone else finds the sharing bar f-ugly
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/page-confirm-info-bar.css
@Ruarí Hmm, I swear I saw 76 MB...
I must have misread
@Ruarí said in New Year Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3569.4:
The full update package is 189Mb and the DMG (linked above) is 201Mb.
Wait, but are you talking about Megabytes (MB) or Mebibytes (MiB)? I see these numbers on the downloads panel + Finder.
When I convert them to MiB, I more or less get the numbers you mentioned.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@AltCode Actually I am not sure what the terminal defaults to but that is where I was getting the value. I ran this directly on the download server
$ ls -lh Vivaldi\ Snapshot-7.1.3569.4-7.1.3554.3.universal.delta -rw-rw-r-- 1 qa qa 42M Jan 7 07:10 'Vivaldi Snapshot-7.1.3569.4-7.1.3554.3.universal.delta'
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
A „New Year Snapshot“ an a Happy New Year to you all!
mossman Ambassador
I happened to encounter two of those bugs recently and found them pretty annoying at the time! I can confirm they're now fixed for me...
[Address Bar][Search][Guest] Via Adressbar/Searchbar doesn’t work in guest profile (VB-102252)
✓
[Calendar] Copy/pasting events is not working (VB-112473)
✓
derDay Supporters
[Address Bar][Search][Guest] Via Adressbar/Searchbar doesn’t work in guest profile (VB-102252)
it's everytime nice to see, that reported bugs are squashed sometime
Happy new year and for many more!
mycologycollege
@Kocho Cheers to that! Happy New Year!
Thank you and happy new year!
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!
Happy new year!
Pesala Ambassador
This one is still bugging me.
VB-112536 Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name
-
WORKSPACES ISSUE:
The default "move a tab to another workspace" action used to be that a tab could be moved (via R-context menu) from its current workspace onto another workspace without leaving the current workplace.
Since the last Snappie, and persisting in this one, a tab moves to its targeted workspace, as intended, but drags us along with it, making me relocated into the targeted workspace, along with the tab.
I find it very disruptive to my workflow, since I usually wish to remain in the original workspace and only intend to move a tab out of it into another workspace.
Anyone else?
Happy New Year!
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Since many Snapshots the positioning of the layout is not remembered between restarts in Notes.
-
@Thot I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.