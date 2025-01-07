Sync page is blank
carlosmelga
Hi, I've a problem in my account sync
The sync settings page appears blank:
and the Sync internals tells me that everything is "Not running"
Those are my about us screen data:
The OS is Ubuntu 24.04
In other computers everything is working up, but this seems broken
@carlosmelga Fill the encryption password you had set at time you started first sync.
carlosmelga
@DoctorG Thanks, that worked.
Maybe the settings windows should say "You have encryption key, put it in order to continue" or something. The current message says Set new password, so it's confusing
@carlosmelga said in Sync page is blank:
The current message says Set new password, so it's confusing
I agree.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
carlosmelga
Now, after waiting for a while after login and set the encryption password, seems that the bookmarks and everything has been overwritten with this computer data.
I've lost all my configs and everything on my account.
Is there any way to restore the last data?
@carlosmelga Oh my goodness. Shoudl not happen!
I hope you can get it back.
I guess your sync data on Vivaldi Sync server was lost after problem between 6–21 Dec 2024.
️Try this only if you have a daily backup of your profile data which was complete before the sync:
I can give no guarantee that this works. Sorry.
- Open Settings → Sync
- Reset Sync Data
- Open .config/vivaldi/ in file manager
- Copy your backup of profile folder vivaldi/ over existing vivaldi/
- Start Vivaldi
- Start Sync
- All Data should now be sent to Vivaldi Sync server
@carlosmelga Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG hi there, I'm having issue with Vivaldi Sync as well. It tells me all is in sync, but nothing gets synchronised - like everything is empty, but I'm sure there were bunch of data. And now I saw your message that Vivaldi Sync had problems between 6–21 Dec 2024. What happened? Is my data safe?
Thanks
S
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@ssliackus The sync servers were down and I believe that some data was wiped. More information was given on this Fediverse post. I don’t know the ins and outs of Sync.
Something to note is that Sync is not a backup.
@ssliackus If you had not synced after 21 dec 2024 all synced data is gone because of server database issues.
You now need to sync first the device which has all complete data.