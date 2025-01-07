Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
【要望内容】
WEB画面、リンク、画像などに対してそれぞれ長押しでのデフォルト操作や表示内容(※1)を設定したい。
WEB画面ではメニュー、リンクはバックグラウンドタブで開く、画面は保存など。
※1デスクトップ版の右クリックメニューを設定のイメージ
【要望理由】
多機能でカスタマイズ性の高いデスクトップ版と比較し、Android版は若干操作性が劣る部分が否めない。
都度長押しメニューでアクションを選ぶのはテンポが悪い。
