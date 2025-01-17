Simple Blog Software
I bought hosting on a small (low-resource) server. I was going to help my friend start her blog. Is there low-resource/simple blog-esque software out there that would be:
- make (relatively) cute & pretty pages/site
- Enable easy posts/blogs
...perhaps a simpler WordPress?
*Edit: Personally, I don't mind markup-language based solutions, but she will need something with a no-code/WYSIWYG option.
You could have a look at Static Site Generators
@woefdram I am familiar with what static site generators are, but I need a solution that doesn't require that I teach my friend BASH or some such. I was hoping for a WYSIWYG-esque solution for ease of content creation/publishing.
@mycologycollege, simple, fast and easy, maybe Bear Blog
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I've been considering switching, just because I absolutely loathe the new block editor.
Basically same feature set as WP.
Yes, WP has a bit of learning curve, but it's worth it.
For a lightweight and simple alternative to WordPress on a low-resource server, consider Hugo or Grav, both fast and great for creating beautiful blogs without needing a database. Ghost is also a clean, modern option but slightly heavier. For ultra-light needs, try PluXML, or if external hosting is fine, Blogger is easy to use and customizable. These tools offer themes to make your blog look great while staying server-friendly!
I know nothing about this type of software, but maybe this might work for you.
RocketCake
https://www.ambiera.com/rocketcake/