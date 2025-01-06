How to change highlight colour when link has a text anchor?
When I follow a link that has been created with "Copy Link to Highlight", the matching text is highlighted with a disagreeable shade of purple.
Is it possible to change this (or, better, remove it? I really don't like having search results highlighted without an option to turn the highlight off…)
Example:
https://robrose.vivaldi.net/2025/01/01/its-so-different-from-a-year-ago/#:~:text=And since I didn’t post in 2024
looks like this:
Ideally, this would be customisable in Settings; I've tried to find a way to do it in a user stylesheet, but I can't find the right selector (looking at the Computed tab of the inspector, it's convinced that there is no
background-colorset on this, despite the fact that it obviously has one!)
Pathduck
@improvethebugreporter Yes, they can be annoying, but also useful at times.
They are called "Text Fragments" - here are some docs:
https://web.dev/articles/text-fragments
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/URI/Fragment/Text_fragments
https://calebhearth.com/text-fragments
Unfortunately, there's no setting to disable it in any Chromium browser.
Firefox has a setting in about:config.
I hacked up this userscript with Tampermonkey:
// ==UserScript== // @name Change Text Fragments color // @version 1.0 // @description Change Text Fragments color // @match *://*/* // @run-at document-start // @grant GM_addStyle // ==/UserScript== GM_addStyle(` ::target-text { background-color: red; color: yellow; } `);
@Pathduck Thanks — I've used Stylus to add
background-color: inheritwhich makes it look like all the other text