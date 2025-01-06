When I follow a link that has been created with "Copy Link to Highlight", the matching text is highlighted with a disagreeable shade of purple.

Is it possible to change this (or, better, remove it? I really don't like having search results highlighted without an option to turn the highlight off…)

Example:

https://robrose.vivaldi.net/2025/01/01/its-so-different-from-a-year-ago/#:~:text=And since I didn’t post in 2024

looks like this: