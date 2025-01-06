Browser stuck in the last configure option
-
Whenever an app needs to open my browser, this page opens up. Even though I managed to fully set-up my browser, I synced everything I needed, logged in different accounts, etc. I am still greeted with this page when, for e.g. outlook needs to open my browser to verify my account.
How do I solve it?
-
@Crypto1706 Closing with Ctrl+W and restart did not help?
-
@DoctorG Unfortunately it does not help. Everytime I open a new instance of Vivaldi, as my start-up page, the picture I presented above appears to me. I have used Vivaldi in the past for several months and after I changed my computer and I re-installed it, this has happened.
-
Hi,
Have you messed with Registry/Profiles?
Check at
chrome://profile-internals/
Maybe you have different profiles or installations
Add a picture of that
BTW,
You would try to reinstall again from the full installer as an easy option to rewrite registry and check.
-
@Zalex108 As far as I know, I did not enter/change any settings from the Registry/Profiles. Altough this is my first experience with windows 11 (as previously I had windows 10), but I hope the OS isn't the issue. Below you can see a picture of profiles:
I've just set up the browser again, with password manager, logged in different accounts, etc. It would be unpleasent to install it again, but if there is really no other solution I am afraid I might have to.
-
That end, Default, is the primary Profile, so looks good.
Try to open from an external and then open the profile -internals again on that window.
To reinstall it's just the installer, not to set up everything again.
Just the application itself.
-
@Zalex108 Sorry, I could not properly manage to get what you meant. How should I open it from an external? (What do you mean by external?)
To re-install you mean to run the .exe file again?
-
Ok,
Force this
@Crypto1706 said in Browser stuck in the last configure option:
Whenever an app needs to open my browser, this page opens up.
From that window,
Open the Profile-Internals
-
@Crypto1706 said in Browser stuck in the last configure option:
To re-install you mean to run the .exe file again?
Yes,
Just run the exe
-
@Crypto1706 Trying to open the Profile-Internals from that tab, gave me the same result. I would upload a video but apperantly I "do not have privileges".
-
Same path?
Try to kill Vivaldi from task manager, then run from the external app again.
No videos are allowed,
Just pics or URLs to vids.
-
@Zalex108 Running again the exe has solved my issue. Thank you very much. Have a great day everyone!