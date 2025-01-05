Ctrl + Tab Not Working for Tab Cycling on mac os
Hi,
I’m having an issue with Ctrl + Tab for Tab Cycling — it’s not working. However, Option + Scroll works fine. Additionally, I can assign Ctrl + Tab to any other command without any problems.
Could you please help me understand what might be causing this issue?
Thank you!
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
- URL |
Some Extensions would hijack the shortcut.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 I followed the recommendations, and nothing helped. In the screenshot, I can assign this key combination to open mail as an example, and there is no shortcut conflict error.
Ok,
Add the requested information and wait til some macOS user.
- 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (arm64)
- I only discovered this feature today, so I don't know when it stopped working.
- mac_os 15.2 (24C101)
- on any urls