Solved I can't send a Tab to my mobile phones
HeinoKramm
According to this post, In order to send a tab to my synchronised mobile device, I have to right-click on an empty part of the site, which should open the ‘Send to your device’ option. However, this option simply doesn't appear for me. My devices are synchronised and I've tried logging out and logging in a few times, but the option still doesn't appear. How can I solve this problem?
My mobiles are synchronised.
The ‘Send to Your Device’ option doesn't appear.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 | Windows 10
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 | Android 14
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 | Android 9
Hi,
This was removed time ago and added back few time ago.
On desktop it has to be enabled from
vivaldi://experiments
Share Links
HeinoKramm
@Zalex108 It worked, thank you very much!
