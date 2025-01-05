Changing "Save files to default location without asking" option has no effect as Save As dialog is opened regardless this option being on or off. Any other logically functioning browser is able to do this notmallly i.e. just downloads the file to folder defined in settings without showing any dialogs. Vivaldi 7.0 does not seem to be able to do this.

This is on macOS 15.2. I do not know if same thing is occuring on older versions or not.