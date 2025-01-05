Vivaldi don't download new message
I have two mail adres in mail program.
But last week, one of them have error message:
"Error. Can't write POP message in mail memory"
Program login to mailbox in portal, but don't download.
Checked properties, but everything is OK
Second mail work perfect.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@leonsan
Is this the exact message you got? Can't see that message on our side. What email server are you using?
Unable to store POP messages to mail store
full log in polish
16:42:04.928 error [Mail - pop] Error: poczta.mymail.pl / [email protected]: Error Nie można zapisać wiadomości POP w pamięci poczty. Error: Nie można zapisać wiadomości POP w pamięci poczty. at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:28998 at async tt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:28963) at async Object.getMail (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:33909) at async pt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:35258) at async Object.gt [as checkForMail] (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:35971) at async chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:36392
Ok find solution. Delete catalog from last month mail in
C:\Users\me\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\638275\2024\