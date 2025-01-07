Solved Inactive synchronisation every two days on Android
HeinoKramm
I know that many people are losing their browsing data synchronised on Vivaldi, but is that the only problem? I haven't lost my data, but every two days I have to enter my Vivaldi account password to be able to resynchronise on Android. Is this common? It doesn't happen on my Windows version.
Hi,
Delete Cookies In Exit enabled?
BTW,
You should tick the save the Password.
@HeinoKramm said in Inactive synchronisation every two days on Android:
ut every two days I have to enter my Vivaldi account password to be able to resynchronise on Android
Can not reproduce this on my Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 & 7.13557.3 / Android 10.
@DoctorG It happens to me Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 Android 14 and Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 Android 9.
@HeinoKramm I can not imagine why this happens for you.
Problems with connection over IPv4 with your Internet Service Provider?
Do you use VPN/Proxy to access internet?
Hi,
Delete Cookies In Exit enabled?
BTW,
You should tick the save the Password.
@DoctorG I don't use anything outside the standard network, and my Windows computer is connected to the same network as my Android devices. In fact, the only device on which I have a VPN, which I use rarely, is Windows, and it doesn't have this same problem.
@Zalex108 Delete cookies on exit is disabled on my Vivaldi for Android, but I haven't actually ticked the ‘Save Password’ option. Maybe that's the problem. Thank you very much for the suggestion; I'll try it the next time I log out.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@HeinoKramm Maybe if the "Auto Sync" option on your device is turned off could affect that. I don't know, it's only an idea.
HeinoKramm
@ThePfromtheO ‘Auto Sync’ is enabled, but since @Zalex108 recommended enabling the “Save Password” option, I think my problem will be solved the next time I'm automatically logged out of my Android devices. I avoid logging out manually because the last time I did, my bookmarks were duplicated.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@HeinoKramm Instable browser...
@HeinoKramm
Yes, that's exactly the reason, I was experimenting before, I wanted to work with the browser without saving passwords in it basically. So to speak, passwords are strictly in the password manager.
Pretty quickly I came across the fact that without saving the login password, I get thrown out after about two days.
HHeinoKramm marked this topic as a question
HHeinoKramm has marked this topic as solved