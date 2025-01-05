Missing Groups and SDials on New Tab Page
Please check a look at the screenshot -adding new tab would add a page with just single create group option.
The only thing helping is browser restart. Existing groups (I have 2) and speed dials would only then be displayed.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I've stumbled upon the issue as well, but have not found a way to trigger it on demand. Have you? Or have you noticed under which conditions the issue is likely to occur?
Also, which Vivaldi and Android versions are you on and which device model?
@jane-n I don't think there is a way to trigger this behavior, I see it happen only when Vivaldi stays open in the background.
It happens both if I have some page/tab left open and without any (single home/start page).
The problem is that there is no workaround once it happens, because new tabs display the same disfunctional page as well.
The device is Samsung S23 on Android 14.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@dusitomax
Thanks for the information. It matches what I've seen as well. This unfortunately makes it very difficult to pin down the issue and fix the bug, but we'll keep trying.
Ah didn't see this thread, same issue per this thread...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104412/unable-to-switch-speed-dials-from-top-horizontal-list-on-start-page