TABS not syncing correctly
Trying to sync tabs from a PC (linux) to Android.
Looks like it tries to sync, but is definitely not the latest information (months old...?)
How do you go about this?
The tab I am trying to sync is pinned, and is actually https://www.manifest.app (a VERY handy page), but very old information...
@hornetster There was a Sync server failure with dataloss mid December 2024. Perhaps that affected your sync.
Or could be it take delay 5-15 minutes to get synced tabs now.
I see my synced tabs from my different Linux installations of my PCs.
Hi,
BookMark and check at:
vivaldi://sync-internals
What's there?
Then,
Force it:
- Click on Enable Sync
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates
See the updates on the list and on Sync'd Tabs
@Zalex108 said in TABS not syncing correctly:
vivaldi://sync-internals
Don't totally understand that page (
@Zalex108 said in TABS not syncing correctly:
vivaldi://sync-internals
But it looks like it thinks it is syncing correctly....
My issue is that on the page (from the CLOUD) on my Android device, it just shows the "default" statement, and a couple of empty boxes, and I can't even read the default page, as it does not allow "moving the text" around - can only see the bottom few lines... (But can copy/paste into another document to read.)
Not sure what is going on...
I don't understand what you mean.
The linked url is the Sync info to go on each device.
Just click where mentioned.
Then post a pic about what's there.
@DoctorG said in TABS not syncing correctly:
This functionality is gone
Are you referring to Send to Device?
Despite the dups because tests and changes, it works fine here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
@Zalex108 Sorry, i looke in wrong position on my Vivaldi. I should have tapped short, not longpress on tab icon in status bar.
Synced Tabs appear for me.
This is the page on my PC:
and this is the page on my Android:
ie nothing like....
But this is after selecting the synced page from the cloud - supposedly synced only a couple of minutes ago...
Just wondering if this could be something to do with the specific page...
The needed pic is from vivaldi://sync-internals/
But if you already got it, ok.
Sometimes Vivaldi on Android needs a restart to get actual synced data.
@hornetster All ok.
@DoctorG
Yeah, most other pages seem to be syncing ok.
Think it may be just that page, for some reason....
Pity...
There you can check and force, but has to be done from Source and Destiny.
@hornetster The page synced to my Redmi phone. Works for me.
@DoctorG Even if you add some info?
As I said, the page syncs, but only with the data from a default page, not my data, that I have added....
Thanks.
Ohh!
That will not happen.
Sync just sync URLs for Tabs.
You can save the texts as Note.