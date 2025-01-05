Share your preferred Vivaldi themes
iqaluit Supporters
Gorgeous Vivaldi themes
*I couldn't decide if this topic should go to "everything else'' category. Please do let me know if the place is off, thanks!)
chemistrelapse Supporters
Simply black, with some custom css I found on this forum that changes the selected tab to pink (it was the color selected for the css solution but it also contrasts nicely against nightlight at its lowest temperature). Also blacked out some bookmarks which could be dox me.
P.S. Find the hidden Tony!
"old style", maybe nostalgic... but i love it!