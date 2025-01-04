Addressbar autocomplete but only domain?
Is it possible to make Vivaldi autocomplete address but only domain instead of full address?
For example if if type "forum.vi" it autocompletes with some random thread instead of giving me option to got to the forum main page... which is highly annoyign
patrickweiden
I also had this issue. I was able to solve it after reading the suggestions in this thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86813/vivaldi-autocompletes-entire-url-not-just-domain/6
Hope this helps!