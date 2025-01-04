System language changing not working
I set the browser language from EN(UK) to Romanian. Although I restarted the browser, the browser is still in English. What could I do?
@ThePfromtheO Works for me with 7.0.3495.27 (Deb package) Debian 12 KDE + Ubuntu 24 LTS GNOME (with Snap and Deb package).
You forget to click "Save Language" after selecting other Româna in Settings → General from dropdown menu?
@DoctorG no, I'm sure I did that! I'm gonna try that again later and I'll tell you what happens
@ThePfromtheO Please tell more on Linux Distrie and Desktop Environment.
Try a test profile in shell (Terminal) with this command leine:
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest1
Change UI language
Exit Vivaldi
Start with
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest1
Does it work?
@DoctorG sorry, but I don't have access to the PC right now. I will try what you said later, when I will be able.
@DoctorG Thank you. I changed the language with no problem now, without using the commands you gave me.
Thanks!
@ThePfromtheO Good to read that it works now for you.