How to set up synch
-
I have been searching for how to initially set up sync. I have Vivaldi installed on 2 computers and logged into both. Sync is not working.
When I search, I only see the short video "Vivaldi Sync: on all your devices". This video references what it does but not how to set it up.
I have been searching for hours. Would someone mind sending me a How-To?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
BookMark and check at:
vivaldi://sync-internals
What's there?
Then
- Click on Enable Sync
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates
See the updates on the list
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps