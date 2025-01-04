Speed dial help
I deleted and reinstalled vivaldi on my desktop but lost my speed dial bookmarks. I still have them on my ipad but dont know how to get them back on the desktop.
@LiamVivaldiyou probably didn't lose them. They are just a selected folder in your bookmarks. You probably just need to right click the relevant folder in the bookmarks panel or bookmark page and selec the option in the context menu.
@Ayespy I've been trying for a long time, nothing seems to work. Thanks.
tcltk Supporters
I know nothing of an ipad, but a safe procedure could be from the Ipad, export your bookmarks as a html file and transfert it (usb key ?) to your deskop. There open it with Vivaldi , the page will give you the links that will have to click one by one and save them again one by one in your desktop Vivaldi. I don't tell you to import them because it could crush the existing bookmarks on your desktop. I do not think that import is an additive action. If you are not experimented it is better not to try to save your day using "Sync" which is an additive procedure.
@tcltk - Thanks but I dont see a way to do this. I thought that by creating a login and syncing that Vivaldi would make this a simple procedure.