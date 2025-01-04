Split “Search / Go To” in the address bar
Like this:
example.com example.com - search in google
When typing a domain into the address bar, I can't search for that domain on google for example, only go to that domain. I know I can use search engine nicknames or search bar, but neither option seems convenient for me.
yojimbo274064400
Something like:
NB customize toolbar and add Search field
Shpankov Supporters Vivaldi Team
Use search engine nickname like:
g example.com
@yojimbo274064400 Sorry if I wasn't clear.
@Shpankov I mentioned earlier that I don't like using nicknames. I would like to disable them completely.
Pesala Ambassador
@ShuraJ Then use the search field when you want to search, as suggested by @yojimbo274064400.
You can save space on the Address Bar by displaying search as a button, if space is an issue.
You should provide a new option then, otherwise, the current existing options are valid for this.
@Zalex108 I suggest splitting the "Search / Go To" option located in Settings > Address bar > Dropdown Menu Priority into two separate items.
It's supposed to look like this:
Search / Go To Go To Search Direct Match etc.
Go To and Search will be disabled by default but the users can turn them on if they wish.
As a result, to search for example.com, you would need to press the up or down arrow.
As shown in this screenshot