Vivaldi's Capture Page doesn't work on Prime Video?
-
RasheedHolland
Did anyone notice this? So when you try to make a screenshot of your watchlist, you get a blank page, eventhough all thumbnails (from movies) are loaded?
-
@RasheedHolland i can't test, sadly, but it seems strange so it might be a bug.
Also, you mean selection capture or full page capture ?
I'm assuming you are testing this in a clean profile (no other extensions and so on ... )
(i'm not sure if the page can block the feature, but I don't see why it should considering you can use an external snipping tool to do the same thing) .
-
@RasheedHolland Maybe the page is too long? See this post and possible solution:
-
Could be a protection of the website.
-
barbudo2005
With FastStone capture.
-
Screenshots with external app work on Windows 11.
-
Works for me with the Vivaldi capture, but I prefer to use ShareX + ShareX extension in Win10.
-
RasheedHolland
@lfisk said in Vivaldi's Capture Page doesn't work on Prime Video?:
@RasheedHolland Maybe the page is too long? See this post and possible solution:
Thanks for all of the feedback guys.
I totally forgot to mention that I was talking about the full page capture, because capturing a selection does work.
So it might be related to this bug that you mentioned, but this has been reported a year ago, and still no fix? Another possibility is that Prime Video loads the webpage dynamically, so when you scroll down and up, it keeps having to reload the thumbnails again. But I haven't tried it with a third party screenshot tool yet.
-
@RasheedHolland Long pages (generating images > 32000 Pixel [Chromium restriction]) or dynamic pages which load after scroll are not caught by capture.