Hello everyone! I noticed our server already has some great emoji options like the Rainbow Flag, Transgender Flag, and Nonbinary Flag, which is awesome. I thought it might be cool to add the Asexual Flag too.

Someone in the community mentioned they’d love to see it included, and I think it’d be a nice way to make the server feel even more welcoming.

You can check out this link for more information about this flag: Asexual flag - Wikipedia.

Thank you for thinking about this!