Google translate Support
-
Hello, vivaldi is very good but the translation feature is terrible. Why is the Google translate selection feature not added? Why is lingvanex imposed? Plugins for Android are not supported either Therefore, we cannot use other translation plugins.Does Vivaldi have such a plan? Will Google Translate support be added?
-
Hi,
You can install GTranslate App, then will pop up in the V Menu as well.
-
@Zalex108 What is V-Menu?
-
@Zalex108 Can you explain it in detail?
-
@tornado14
This question has already been asked on the forum, the answer is: no, Vivaldi will not embed a google translator in its browser.
What to do?
You can open google translator in a neighboring tab and copy url to it if necessary.
You can install the google translator client or deepL translator client.
You can use another android/browser with google translate addon support, Kiwi or Firefox.
-
@tornado14 said in Google translate Support:
What is V-Menu?
Browser side menu with logo.
-
@far4 Then there is no need to bother..using a browser with such difficulty? K No need... It would be better for users to provide additional options. Those who want can use Vivaldi's scary translation, those who want can use gtranslate.
-
@tornado14
Developers don't want to deal with google, think it violates their principles. That's their right.
Search the forum, this issue has already been discussed. And more than once.
-
@tornado14 said in Google translate Support:
@Zalex108 Can you explain it in detail?
Just install and you will see