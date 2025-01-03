Vivaldi uses incorrect display DPI making everything incorrect size and blurry
On Vivaldi, everything is slightly too big. When I go to a monitor DPI website, the issue is apparent:
Google Chrome
Vivaldi
Google Chrome shows the DPI correctly (96), Vivaldi has it incorrect (108). Because it's incorrect, Vivaldi displays everything scaled and blurry as the content doesn't match the actual display DPI.
Vivaldi version is 6.9.3447.44.
How can I fix it or force the correct DPI value for Vivaldi?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Nohus The website displays my actual dpi correctly in Vivaldi. Have you changed the scaling factor in your operating system settings?
@luetage No, my OS-level scaling is set to 100%, and this issue affects only Vivaldi and no other app or browser. Both Google Chrome and Firefox work correctly and show the correct 96 value when I visit that website, only Vivaldi doesn't.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Nohus I believe you, but I can’t reproduce it.
@luetage What can I do then? How does Vivaldi determine the display DPI? Can it be influenced by any flags or environment variables, or are there any logs to check?
@Nohus Do you have page zoom on? Check your zoom level.
Looks like that site (incorrectly) calculates your DPI from the webpage zoom level. It also does the same in Chrome if zoom is set.
Just to show how wrong that site is, if I go to:
https://www.infobyip.com/detectscreenresolution.php
And zoom+reload in I get changed values...
The viewport is a more reliable scale:
https://whatismyviewport.com
If I launch Vivaldi with
--force-device-scale-factor=1.0I get the correct 2560x1440 with a DPR=1.0 if fullscreen.
I run my OS at 150% scaling so I get 2560/150*100 = 1707px (rounded up) with a DPR of 1.50
@Pathduck My page zoom is 100%. Here is how it looks on your website:
Vivaldi on the left, Google Chrome on the right:
On Google Chrome (right) it reports my correct Screen Size and DPR, on Vivaldi (left) it shows a weird DPR of 1.13 and an incorrect Screen Size.
Edit: Starting Vivaldi with
--force-device-scale-factor=1.0fixes the issue, thank you. Though I wonder how to fix it without having to pass in that argument very time, modify my shortcuts, etc.
@Nohus Well, something is zooming your webpage to 113%.
Also, your viewport width (also in Chrome) should be actual 2560px when fullscreen, not 803px.
The viewport size also of course changes the DPR and size when zoomed.
Unless this is Linux-specific (I'm on Windows btw), but I doubt it.
Note also that viewport depends on the available display area, so if you have panels/panel toggle or side tabs that will obviously affect it as well.
@Pathduck These viewport sizes are not in fullscreen, I made both windows small to take the screenshot with Chrome and Vivaldi side-by-side. They are correct in fullscreen (with the command line flag).
It's not just the webpages though, the Vivaldi UI itself is also zoomed to 113%, so my address bar and tabs are also slightly too big and blurry, unless I pass in that command line argument to force it back to the correct 1.0 scale.
@Nohus OK then something on your OS level is forcing the browser to a 113% scaling level. Obviously I have no idea why that doesn't happen to Chrome.
These viewport sizes are not in fullscreen, I made both windows small to take the screenshot with Chrome and Vivaldi side-by-side.
Trying to compare windows with setting them manually is an exercise in futility. Always compare full-screen.
Also, why the outdated browser? 7.0 is the latest.
@Pathduck I updated just after posting this thread, I'm on
7.0.3495.27now (which doesn't make any difference to this issue).
I was comparing the Screen Size and DPR which don't depend on the viewport/window size. Here is a screenshot when running Vivaldi fullscreen, if it makes a difference:
And when passing
--force-device-scale-factor=1.0
You can actually see how the font is bigger on the first screenshot due to the incorrect scaling.
I am wondering how Vivaldi determines that scale factor value when it's not forced, since it's incorrect for some reason. Since it works correctly on Chrome, it must be something Vivaldi-specific.
@Nohus said in Vivaldi uses incorrect display DPI making everything incorrect size and blurry:
I am wondering how Vivaldi determines that scale factor value when it's not forced, since it's incorrect for some reason. Since it works correctly on Chrome, it must be something Vivaldi-specific.
It gets it from your OS.
I have no idea how that's done on Linux.
Still seems to me you have set webpage zoom to 113%.
Or you have some OS setting overriding it. One of those.
@Pathduck Webpage zoom is 100%, and goes in 10% increments anyhow, I wouldn't know how to set it to 113% if I wanted to. And again, this affects the UI as well, webpage zoom doesn't affect the address bar and tabs, which are also scaled.
OS setting for scale is at 100%, and this only affects Vivaldi.
Also when using webpage zoom, the Screen Size as reported by https://whatismyviewport.com doesn't change with zoom, only viewport size changes. So webpage zoom couldn't result in this issue where the Screen Size is also reported incorrectly.
-
@Nohus I guess we'll have to wait for someone on Linux to confirm it, so please state your full OS and distro/WM etc. I guess Luetage is on Linux though.
You could use the system GPU page to view what the browser is told by the GPU:
chrome://gpu
Mine is
Display[168746760] bounds=[0,0 1707x960], workarea=[0,0 1707x960], scale=1.5, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected
Which is the correct 1707 width and a scale of 1.5.
-
I'm on Kubuntu 24.04, KDE Plasma 5.27.11.
chrome://gpushows:
Vivaldi:
Display[3] bounds=[1706,960 2277x1280], workarea=[1706,960 2277x1280], scale=1.125, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected
Chrome:
Display[3] bounds=[1920,1080 2560x1440], workarea=[1920,1080 2560x1440], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external.
Vivaldi seems to see an incorrect value of
scale=1.125for some reason.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Nohus said in Vivaldi uses incorrect display DPI making everything incorrect size and blurry:
scale=1.125
Exactly. Now you'll just need to figure out where that value comes from I guess