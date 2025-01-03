@Nohus Do you have page zoom on? Check your zoom level.

Looks like that site (incorrectly) calculates your DPI from the webpage zoom level. It also does the same in Chrome if zoom is set.

Just to show how wrong that site is, if I go to:

https://www.infobyip.com/detectscreenresolution.php

And zoom+reload in I get changed values...

The viewport is a more reliable scale:

https://whatismyviewport.com