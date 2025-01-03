Keyboard shortcut to indent in mail?
I can't figure out how to set a keyboard shortcut to increase indentation - I like using bullet points and lists with indentation and usually:
- tab increases indentation and
- backspace or enter decreases it.
It's not working for me in vivaldi and it's frustrating to have to click the manual button. There's no pre-made shortcut for this in the settings.
Any ideas? Feels like I'm missing something obvious - if so, sorry!
