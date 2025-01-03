Article on Backdoored Chrome Extensions
Article at Ars Technica that Chrome Store Extension users should review:
"Dozens of backdoored Chrome extensions discovered on 2.6 million devices. Two separate campaigns have been stealing credentials and browsing history for months..."
Ars Technica - Time to check if you ran any of these 33 malicious Chrome extensions
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lfisk Well, Manifest v3 is coming, so hopefully that will nuke a lot of these
But still amazing that Google just blindly accepts these, for instance Proxy SwitchyOmega is a popular extension, existing in both Mv2+3 versions, but they still blindly let it pass...
@Pathduck Suspect Google just makes some cursory checks if that. So if it's something not seen before it passes...
Same shenanigans with their Play Android Apps. Maximize profits and let the Users alert them to ill behaving apps.
If Google has to sell off Chromium how will that affect V2->V3 being implemented. They seem to have pissed off a lot of Governments of late which don't bode well for development and profit