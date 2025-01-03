Friday Poll: Downloading files
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Happy New Year everyone!
It's 2025 and we're going to continue with weekly polls every Friday.
While the previous poll had 11 options to choose from, we're keeping it simple this time with just 2. What we want to know is whether you have one big folder where all your downloads end up or whether you meticulously pick the best folder every time you download a new file.
The poll's in its usual place on vivaldi.net.
@jane-nalso for you an happy 2025
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Happy New Year everyone.
I save the files in the various folders that interest me, while for the temporary ones all in a single folder.
Pesala Ambassador
I would like the correct folder to be chosen automatically as manually selecting the appropriate folder each time is tedious. Most often I download files to the Downloads folder, then copy them to the desired location afterwards.
For EXE files, I run them first, then back them up to the USB Flash drives, before moving them to:
C:\Users\pesal\Documents\Executables
I support the previous speaker: on android I download all files to a folder on sdmicro. I want the browser to be supplemented with the functions of many downloaders: move files by type (simple option: by extension, complex: analyze by file format) to different sub-folders.
Depending on the file that I am downloading. For temporary files - default download folder, for some files - dedicated folder.
@Stardust, similar for me, setup files are in download folder, other direct in the corresponding folders. The Download folder is for me only a temporary folder, I never store files there, files are always deleted after install