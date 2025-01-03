Toolbar | Modification Problem
-
About the toolbar
I'm having problems customizing the toolbar. When I try to put an icon or button where I want it, it positions itself in a different place. When I say delete an item, it deletes items in a different place. This is a very annoying error.
--
-
@Kurabiye Which Windows and Vivaldi version (see Vivaldi menu → Help → About).
Do you use in Vivaldi settings UI zoom?
Do you use Windows scaling?
Do you use extra software for your mouse?
-
I don't use any special software; the Vivaldi user interface is the default. I don't understand what you mean by Windows scaling. Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64 bit) + Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2605)
-
@Kurabiye said in About the toolbar:
I don't understand what you mean by Windows scaling
Windows Settings → System → Display
https://www.windowscentral.com/how-adjust-display-scale-settings-windows-11
Have you installed extra mouse software?
-
I said I don't use software for the mouse (I don't use special software.) I understand what you mean by Windows scaling. The text scaling is the same. But at 1080p resolution I use 100% scale. I do not use 125% scale.
-
@Kurabiye I can not reproduce, tested on Windows 11 23H2.
-
@Kurabiye Just for test, what happens in a new profile (without any extensions): Manage Profiles
Same issue?
-
I tried different profiles and no problem. What could be wrong with my main profile?
-
@Kurabiye said in About the toolbar:
What could be wrong with my main profile?
I have no idea what this caused.
I tried different profiles and no problem.
What happens if you close Vivaldi and move from C:\Users.....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\ folder the file
Preferencesto desktop? And start? Do tabs not crash anymore? Then the Vivaldi settings somewhere broken.