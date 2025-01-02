Personalize Settings for Specific Tabs
-
arthurgv Supporters
An option to set a Default settings to a specific tab. Ex: "you are at youtube and normally you prefer to use at 110% zoom and 50% volume" the idea is set this settings to default when open youtube, and some tab to manage this, like the "Sessions" Tab, but for that feature, like a menu called: "Personalize Tabs" or something that. Will be helpfull on the workflow.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@arthurgv Settings, Webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
That solves the first part of your request. For the second part, vote for the existing request:
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests