xdg_activation_v1 and Thunderbird
-
When I click on an http link from Thunderbird, a new tab opens in Vivaldi, but the Vivaldi window does not raise to the foreground.
The issue does not replicate with Firefox as the default browser (i.e. Firefox raises to the foreground)
The issue does not replicate for links from some other programs (i.e. Vivaldi raises to the foreground)
Mailto links in Vivaldi work properly (i.e. Thunderbird is brought to foreground)
System:
- Fedora 41 (x86_64)
- Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 native install (64 bit RPM)
- Betterbird (Thunderbird fork) 128.5.2esr-bb19 (Flatpak)