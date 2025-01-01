Vivaldi crashing when changing default search engine
Once I go to settings and try to change the default search engine it immediately crashes. Did a factory reset of my phone.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please share more information about the issue.
Which Vivaldi and Android versions are you on?
Do you use Sync and have you synced over custom search engines?
Does the browser crash when you enter search engine settings (Standard or Private) or when you select a new search engine in the settings (which one)?