Cant scroll down page
-
Steps to reproduce:
- Load a page without internet.
- Connect to internet
- Reload page.
What was expected :
Able to scroll down webpage
What happened:
Cant scroll down page
Vivaldi for windows latest version
-
tcltk Supporters
It works well for me with that page : https://kevincox.ca/2022/05/06/rss-feed-best-practices/
Something missing in the saved page ?
-
yojimbo274064400
Going to vivaldi.net with no internet connection results in Vivaldi showing the following:
When connection to internet is restored Vivaldi automatically reloads page.
No issues with scrolling page.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Sounds like the kind of issue you get if running an adblocker or privacy-related extension that blocks the GDPR popup but does not properly handle the overlay still being there.
I doubt the lack of internet connection before the issue has any relation at all.