Ad Blocking not working in Web Panels
If adding a site to the Web Panel and opening it, the ad blocking function doesn't work anymore in the web panel, while it still works if opening that site in a normal tab.
@ThePfromtheO It works, but does not necessarily work 100%. No idea why, something about it uses Webview instead of a regular tab for the panels.
I use for instance as a panel:
https://www.w3schools.com/colors/colors_picker.asp
This page has ads, and it's blocked by the internal blocker.
So you'll need to be more specific and provide some examples.
@Pathduck The only site using ads I currently use in "Web Panels" is MSN Weather.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ThePfromtheO And the url to that site is?
Could you make a screenshot pointing out the ads being shown in the panel as opposed to not showing in the regular tabs?
@Pathduck OK
ThePfromtheO
@Pathduck This is the recording showing the web panel. As you will see, there are some ads, although not as many as usual.
https://drive.proton.me/urls/FARRVDQSX8#dzIqecBn1bYn
@Pathduck And this is the recording with the site opened in a regular tab. It has no ads:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/Q7BRXGC578#ABsMYZ7gYKTl
@ThePfromtheO Try switching the panel to Desktop mode, it seems to work better. Possibly ads on Mobile pages are different from Desktop, and so adblocker lists don't work as well on them.
chemistrelapse Supporters
@Pathduck Sorry for high-jacking the thread for a bit, but Is there any way to make panels default to desktop view?
@chemistrelapse I do not know about a global setting for web panels.
Perhaps patching in some settings file could help, i do not know.
May be @Pathduck can tell you.
@chemistrelapse said in Ad Blocking not working in Web Panels:
Sorry for high-jacking the thread for a bit, but Is there any way to make panels default to desktop view?
No don't think so. I have about half a dozed web panels, so I I don't really see the big problem
@Pathduck Thank you, this is the solution! The only problem is that it no longer looks as good since this view mode is not optimized for small spaces, like a panel. But it's intelligible, although I can't see all the elements(in the best case, I only see parts of them ).
@Pathduck I think I'm going to use the mobile view though...it's better for how often I check the weather