'Save as Filter' not working for a particular sender
Shoham Supporters
Hi,
A strange anomaly.
Notifications sent from our MFT system are all found through search - but when the search is saved as filter - the filter is empty.
Search results
Save as Filter
yojimbo274064400
Right click on filter's name and select Edit. What does the search criteria show, for example as highlighted below:
Shoham Supporters
Shoham Supporters
I was selecting all options - no difference.
However,
When I checked the filter today I see that one entry is now appearing - a mail sent yesterday - hinting that it's a date related issue.
So I deleted the filter and repeated yesterday's steps - but this time the filter populates with all matching mails, as expected. It must be some kind of glitch - perhaps sync related - can't really say.