Bookmarks Widget: Click & Drag to reorder items
NeadReport Ambassador
The Bookmarks Widget is a great tool for a speed dial page.
It would be nice to click-drag to arrange the bookmark icons within the widget window.
//MODEDIT: removed the duplicated request for more resizing options for dashboard
@NeadReport Haven't checked in the last few versions, but originally widgets had only 2 possible sizes. It will probably take some time and effort for them to change that. Just saying, be patient if it doesn't happen right away.