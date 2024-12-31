What email providers does Vivaldi Webmail support?
ThePfromtheO
What types of email does it support?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO There have been some issues encountered when our users were adding Proton Mail accounts. The Forum has some threads on this and what some did to get it to work.
Vivaldi Mail should otherwise work with all other e-mail providers that offer POP3/IMAP and SMTP access. Some providers require either an OAuth login, or an app-specific password.
Best to check with your provider for the required settings for a third-party client.
ThePfromtheO
@edwardp From what I know, you need to have the ProtonMail Bridge feature, which is unfortunately not free. I think they purposely did this so you have to pay to use the features other email providers let you use for free...
