When holding/marking a word there is a popup google thing bottom screen.
How do i disable that?
@Voko6503 I AM DESPERATE TO DISABLE IT, have you found a fix?
@Voko6503
Settings >> Privacy and Security >> Touch on search
ps Read carefully the description of when this feature works.
