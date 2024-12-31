I have Vivaldi running on MacOS 14.1 with multiple user profiles.

I need to migrate all of these with their saved Tabs and bookmarks over to another machine running 12.7.1

Can someone point me to the full set of Directories and files that I need to copy over to be able to have all of my saved preferences run in Vivaldi on the second machine?

Thanks!

(I looked in the Vivaldi Help pages, but somehow couldn't find details on this.)