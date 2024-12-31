How to change if the password for a site should be stored or not

During the first login on a new site, a dialog pops up, asking if this sites password should be saved. If I choose 'never on this site', how can I change that later on? Password manager says there are no passwords, which is expected, but I have no idea where to toggle this setting now.

chrome://settings/passwords redirects me to vivaldi://settings, but I don't find the never saved list there.