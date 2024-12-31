Child tab stacks that were bookmarked won't restore when you open the parent in new window
-
Hi Team,
I have been facing a lot of issues with the way Vivaldi sync/ Sessions and Workspaces takes care of opened tabs, its broken.
As an alternative, I save my session as a bookmarks.
Problem is, when I try to restore the saved session that also contains tab stacks, the new window will just open the normal pages and not the stacked tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@nandyc Use Saved Sessions instead of bookmarks in folders.
Sessions remember windows, tabs, tiling, stacking, zooming, and not just page URLs.