User Scripts support！
-
I can understand if extensions aren't supported, but even a simple LSPosed module like "Chromext" (which is open-source and requires root) can handle it.
So, what excuse do you have for the delay?
Supporting user scripts shouldn't be that difficult, right?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@UNTRIVIAL
Hi, no idea about a delay, we have a feature request to support user scripts.
Not many users vote for it, 50 since 2018, but the Vivaldi team tagged it as PIPELINE, meant it is on the to do list.
We have 5000+ feature request, which from the 1000 easy to implement should the team tackle?
You can vote for it in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32042/userscript-user-javascript-greasemonkey-support
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests