Hey! We need websites to automatically darken in dark mode and lighten in light mode!
This is Chrome's own feature which could be enabled in flags, but you guys broke it! It doesn‘t work!
@UNTRIVIAL
Hi, if you meant #enable-force-dark, it work for me, just set "Enabled".
Left Vivaldi setting to dark mode, flag enabled.
Right Vivaldi setting to light mode, flag default.
Dark Web pages is disable in Vivaldi Themes settings.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Users can test much easier if you add the most important information:
Which flag
Setting of the flag
Page where it not work
@mib2berlin It's just that the website you opened happens to be compatible to change the theme automatically. Try this one: www.baidu.com.
this flag：Darken websites checkbox in themes setting
Websites need to be automatically ‘forced’ into dark mode when in dark mode.
@UNTRIVIAL
Setting in Vivaldi enabled, it set all webpages to dark:
A setting is not a flag, this is a flag:
chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark
We still not know your Vivaldi, Android version and the device.
My specs are in my signature.
@mib2berlin Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157 (535050157), Android 14 and the device MEIZU 21.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-81krwe71lT76gAn8aQuihrBX8wGvtFo/view?usp=drivesdk
I recorded a video showing that the automatic dark and light mode switching on the webpage isn't working.
@UNTRIVIAL
The video is blocked, maybe you allow for users with the link.
May other users will check this too.
@mib2berlin Okay, I've updated the settings to allow access with the link.
@UNTRIVIAL
OK, I can see it but I cant reproduce it.
We need other users to test.
Hi,
Please vote for the existing FR.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=dark&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=MOBILE
If this is another request it will be kept, otherwise will be locked and archived.
mib2berlin Soprano
@UNTRIVIAL
I am sorry, I misunderstood your request, it does not work like you want.