Vivaldi fails to decrypt
Today out of the blue all of browsers fail to decrypt sync data. Entering the decrypt password yields "Wrong password entered".
Given that I have never chagned the decryption password I'd like to understand what went on.
Follow up on that, I removed remote data, swt up pass word and saved backup encryption key. Then tried to get another device to sync using the saved key and it failed to do so saying that the key is expired...
Something seems yo be fundamentally broken.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bempelise
Hi, sync work on all my devices and Vivaldi installs.
Did you get logged out on your devices?
I never heard/read of an expired encryption key.
We had a long outage of sync but all work as expected again now.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@mib2berlin When this happened sync was failing on all of my devices. I logged out of one to see if it would help the issue and that's when I got the password error. Eventually, I logged out of all devices, removed all data from the one I reckoned was the latest and then started syncing them one at a time. I had to do this twice as the first time the other devices would still not decrypt.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bempelise
We had an outage Yesterday for a hour or something, you can check this on: https://vivaldistatus.com/
If sync doesn't work for some time it start working automatically if the server is up again.
If you reset the remote data all other devices get logged out.
I am not sure if you can use the saved key on other devices, I don't use this.