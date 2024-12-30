Unsolved Appearance - different tabs, different colors
The background of my tab bar changes colors according to which tab I'm displaying. For example, the background to this forum is a bright royal blue. The Vivaldi help page has a muted gray blue background. All my gmail accounts have a bright orange background, and my google calendar is black. (see screenshots) How do I change this to just one color for all tabs?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Newbie22 Go into Settings/Themes. On the Theme you are using, select Editor and under Color Overrides, un-check both Accent from Page and Accent on Window.
Thanks much !
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Newbie22 You're very welcome. Enjoy using Vivaldi.