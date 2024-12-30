[Quick Commands] Hibernated & Playing Music
needleshaped
Dear Vivaldi Team!
User eXperience change, that is especially important with introduction of Workspaces and thus possibly many items in list.
"Quick Commands" > "Open Tabs" section should:
A. Visually distinguish:
- Tabs playing music
- Hibernated tabs
B. Sort list (by default or via option)
- Tabs playing music - higher priority
- Hibernated tabs - lower priority
Point "B" can also be achieved explicitly - by splitting "Open Tabs" type in settings into 3 types, with default order:
- Open Tabs Playing Music
- Open Tabs
- Open Hibernated Tabs
I believe that makes sense and easy to implement.
Thank you in advance!
andrejskuidins
@needleshaped voting for, as this one looks like good user experience boost feature