Unsolved tile and stack
hi, I'm new to Vivladi and trying to get the hang of it:)
I would like to know if theres a way to stack and tile but to have a choise of what tabs in the stack to be tiled.
So, the screen will be split to only 2, and i could move easly between tabs stack together while the screen stays split to only to tiles?
thanks in advanced
Pesala Ambassador
@Bargeva Select two or more tiles in a tab stack with Ctrl+Click, or Ctrl+Shift+Click to tile them from the Status bar Button or Context Menu. The other tabs will remain untiled.
@Pesala I'm sorry but i dont understand (I'm new to this lingo)
can you add a little more detail / photos?
Pesala Ambassador
Tile Two of Four Stacked Tabs
mib2berlin Soprano
@Bargeva
Hi, you can select tabs with Shift or Ctrl+Click, then tile with the context menu or Ctrl+F9.
Cheers, mib
