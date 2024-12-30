Printing Not Working!
When I open the "Print" dialogue, the destination is "Save as PDF" and although I tap on "See more...", the only option is "Print as PDF". "Manage" also doesn't work, nothing happens on clicking on it. The printer is connected to the laptop and this problem doesn't happen in other browsers, like Brave. What could I do?
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThePfromtheO
Hi, I guess this is because you use the Snap version, there are still issues with it.
I am not sure if you can install the .deb version next to the Snap version.
Please wait a bit for a user with a Debian based distribution.
Cheers, mib
@ThePfromtheO Use deb package!
I run deb package on my Ubuntu and Debian office PCs with no print issues.
@DoctorG Are you referring to this?
@ThePfromtheO said in Printing Not Working!:
Are you referring to this?
No.
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
@DoctorG Thanks!
@DoctorG And sorry, does this type get updates? Do I need to check the version on my own?
@ThePfromtheO Updates are notified to you by your software manager.
@DoctorG I'm gonna try this! Thank you again!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin Best to uninstall the Snap and install the .deb package, to avoid any conflicts.
Based on my own previous experience, Snaps and Flatpaks do not fully-integrate with the installed system, they run sandboxed and do not see the rest of the system.
@ThePfromtheO It is best to install the native package for any distribution.