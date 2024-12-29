Rating
-
I’m trying to rate a theme with 5 stars on its page, but nothing happens. No matter what rating I choose, it doesn’t register. Is this an issue with my account, or am I doing something wrong?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@teplostanski You probably need to log-in. Just being logged in to the forum does not count.
-
@Pesala I am already authorized, how else do I need to log in?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@teplostanski I see similar issues. Some themes don’t have the rating stars, and I do not get any response from those that do have them. It seems logical that I cannot rate my own themes, but I cannot rate any.
Report a bug for vivaldi.net
-
@Pesala Will you create a report?
-
@teplostanski Are you able to rate themes on a Desktop instance of Vivaldi for themes you actually have downloaded?
I am able to successfully rate themes that meet that criteria. It doesn't give much indication that the rating successfully goes through, but the star count does go up.