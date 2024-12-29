What is "Transform 3D" option in Page Actions for?
@ThePfromtheO said in What is "Transform 3D" option in Page Actions for?:
It shifts webpage content.
@kurai Yes, I knew this. But I thought it had a practical role, like helping to see the content in 3D with 3D glasses.
@ThePfromtheO, I have also doubted a lot about the usefulness of this 3D filter, it don't make much sense for me. Well, it's there and it doesn't bother, maybe it will be useful to someone.
@Catweazle It is good when you want to boast to someone with you Vivaldi.